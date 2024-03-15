IFIC Bank organises offshore banking and remittance roadshow in UK

IFIC Bank PLC hosted "IFIC Offshore Banking and Remittance Roadshow UK-2024" on 9 March in Oldham, Manchester.

The event was aimed at highlighting recently passed Offshore Banking Act 2024 and boosting remittance inflows to Bangladesh through legitimate banking channels, reads a press release issued on today (15 March).

During the event, IFIC Bank's Managing Director & Chief Executive Shah A Sarwar explained the benefits of the Offshore Banking facilities recently initiated by Bangladesh Bank.

He urged the expatriates to invest in offshore banking products to ensure high returns against their hard-earned money. He also encouraged the expatriates to send remittances to Bangladesh via IFIC Money Transfer (UK) Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of IFIC Bank PLC.

ARM Nazmus Sakib, chairman of IFIC Money Transfer (UK) Ltd and director of IFIC Bank, highlighted the bank's extensive network which allows IFIC Bank to bring its products and services to the doorsteps of the people across Bangladesh.