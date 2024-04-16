IFIC Bank sponsors USA's Bangla Noboborsho 1431 Festival

16 April, 2024, 07:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangla Noboborsho 1431 was commemorated in the United States with grandeur and enthusiasm. Hosted by IFIC Bank and organised by NRB Worldwide, Bengalis residing across the United States came together to celebrate Pahela Baishakh in New York and Jackson Heights consecutively on 13 and 14 April.

The festivities commenced with the vibrant 'Mangal Sobhajatra' at the iconic Times Square in New York City, where esteemed guests, including notable Bangladeshi cultural personalities, Consulate General of Bangladesh Embassy Md Najmul Huda, and Shah A Sarwar, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of IFIC Bank, graced the occasion inauguration event, reads a press release.

The celebrations continued the following day at Jackson Heights' Diversity Plaza, featuring traditional rituals like Ramna Batamul's Barsho Boron and the joyous Mangal Shobha jatra, alongside a lively Boishakhi Mela that lasted throughout the day.

Highlighting the cultural richness of Bengal, renowned music artists Parvathy Baul, Mumtaz Begum, and others mesmerized the audience with their performances at various captivating cultural events.

