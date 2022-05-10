IDLC appoints Reza Ahmad as Chief Investment Officer

Reza Ahmad has been appointed as the Chief Investment Officer of IDLC Finance Ltd and the Lead Director of IDLC Investments Ltd.

Reza Ahmad has an extensive experience in the banking Industry, with over 22 years of corporate banking experience in leading international and local banks like HSBC, Citi N.A., Standard Chartered Bank and Eastern Bank Ltd in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Prior to joining IDLC, Reza Ahmad had served as the Advisor-Finance, Treasury Management, and Investment and Trade in Ananta Group.

He had also worked as the financial advisor in Energypac Engineering Ltd beforehand.

"Reza has an incredible track record of driving success in multiple business verticals in multiple organisations. We are happy to have him join the IDLC family. I am certain that his experience and vast knowledge will help us reach new heights." said M Jamal Uddin, MD and CEO of IDLC Finance.

Reza Ahmad has a Master's degree in Accounting from University of Dhaka.