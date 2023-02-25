IDLC Finance Olympiad 3.0 ends

The gala round of the third season of online finance quiz competition titled "IDLC Finance Olympiad 3.0" was held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital on Friday.

IDLC Finance Limited, in association with 10 Minute School, organized the country's largest Finance Olympiad, read a press release.

More than 150,000 students aged 16-24 from all over the country participated in the online round, which began on 17 January, 2023.

The offline round of the competition was organized with the top 100 candidates from the online round, where the top 10 from the offline round battled it out for the championship at the grand finale.

The winner of IDLC Finance Olympiad 3.0 won BDT 3 lakh cash prize, along with an investment fund and an internship opportunity at IDLC. The first and second runners-up won cash prizes of BDT 2 lakh and BDT 1 lakh, respectively.

Moreover, the top 100 candidates from the online round received scholarships from Ten Minute School. Prizes were handed over to the winners by the Chief Guest of the event, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, and M Jamal Uddin, CEO and Managing Director, IDLC Finance Limited.

CEO and Managing Director of IDLC Finance Limited, M Jamal Uddin, stated, "Being the largest financial institution in the country, IDLC has always been committed to improving the youth's skills; Finance Olympiad is one of them. IDLC believes that to develop financial maturity, the youth needs assistance. We hope, through this initiative, the young generation will be able to discover many crucial aspects of financial management, both in personal and professional life."