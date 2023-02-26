IDLC Finance Olympiad 3.0 ends with exciting gala round

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's largest online finance competition, "IDLC Finance Olympiad 3.0" ended on Friday (24 February) with a grand gala event, said a press release. 

The programme's final round took place at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Complex in Dhaka.

IDLC Finance Limited, in association with 10 Minute School, organised the country's largest Finance Olympiad. More than 150,000 students aged 16-24 from all over the country participated in the online round, which began on 17 January, 2023. The offline round of the competition was organised with the top 100 candidates from the online round, where the top 10 from the offline round battled it out for the championship at the grand finale.

The winner of IDLC Finance Olympiad 3.0 won Tk3 lakh cash prize, along with an investment fund and an internship opportunity at IDLC. The first and second runners-up won cash prizes of Tk2 lakh and Tk1 lakh, respectively.

Moreover, the top 100 candidates from the online round received scholarships from Ten Minute School. Prizes were handed over to the winners by the Chief Guest of the event, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, and M Jamal Uddin, CEO and Managing Director, IDLC Finance Limited.

IDLC Finance Limited CEO and Managing Director M Jamal Uddin, stated, "Being the largest financial institution in the country, IDLC has always been committed to improving the youth's skills; Finance Olympiad is one of them. IDLC believes that to develop financial maturity, the youth needs assistance. We hope, through this initiative, the young generation will be able to discover many crucial aspects of financial management, both in personal and professional life."

