IDLC Finance's profit drops 28% in Jan-Mar

IDLC Finance Limited's net profit dropped over 28% in the January-March quarter of this year due to a decrease in net interest income and a dull capital market.

During the first quarter, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.83, which was Tk1.16 a year ago at the same time.

The non-bank financial institution said in its price-sensitive statement, its earnings per share shrank due to a decrease in net interest income, investment income, commission exchange and brokerage.

On Monday, shares of the company were traded on the floor price at Tk46.50 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).