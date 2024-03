The IDLC Finance declared a 15% cash dividend to its shareholders for the year of 2023.

According to the country's leading non-bank financial institution's statement filed on the Dhaka bourse, its earnings per share fell by 21% to Tk3.64 in the last year.

To secure shareholders approval for audited financials and dividend, IDLC will conduct an annual general meeting that is scheduled on 29 April.

The record date is 4 April.