IDLC Finance’s classified loans surge 20% in Q1

Stocks

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 11:10 am

Related News

IDLC Finance’s classified loans surge 20% in Q1

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 11:10 am

IDLC Finance Limited – a publicly listed non-bank financial institution (NBFI) – has reported a 20% year-on-year increase in its classified loans in the January to March quarter of this year.

Classified loans are those loans that are at risk of being defaulted.

During the quarter, the classified loan amount stood at Tk524.36 crore – 4.72% of IDLC Finance's total loan portfolio – including all the subsidiaries.

The company's classified loans have been on the rise since 2021, according to its financial statements.

At the end of 2022, the company's non-performing loans stood at Tk437.41 crore, which was 60% higher than that in 2021.

Masud Karim Majumder, chief financial officer at IDLC Finance, told The Business Standard, "Our classified loans increased as the central bank withdrew the deferral facility for payment of instalments."

"Current defaulters have also defaulted before. But they were removed from the list of defaulters with a deferral facility."

He said new loan defaults have also increased as many are unable to pay instalments because of inflation and liquidity problems.

"Because of economic uncertainties and global crisis, we did not take any legal action to recover the classified loans in the past few years. But now we are taking steps and we hope our classified loan will reduce in the coming days," he added.

The net profit of IDLC Finance fell by nearly 28% year-on-year to Tk34.40 crore in the first quarter of 2023 owing to a decrease in net interest income, and a bleak stock market. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.83.

Infograph

IDLC Finance / q1 / Classified loans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

32m | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

1h | Panorama
Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

20h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

15h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

18h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

20h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone