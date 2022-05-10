IBTRA launches entrepreneurship development programme

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) has launched a month-long "Entrepreneurship Development Programme" at Chattogram Regional Centre on Tuesday (10 May).

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the workshop virtually as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Arif Hossain Khan, general manager of Bangladesh Bank and head of Chattogram office (current charge) attended the programme as special guest. Principal of IBTRA SM Rabiul Hassan presided over the function.

Meah Md Barkat Ullah, head of Chattogram south zone and Mohammad Nurul Hossain, head of Chattogram north zone also addressed on the occasion.

SME and Special Programmes department of Bangladesh Bank has taken the initiative to conduct "Entrepreneurship Development Programmes" through scheduled banks across the country.