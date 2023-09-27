Guardian Life Insurance holds sales conference 2023

In an enchanting gathering at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar, Guardian Life Insurance Limited held their Annual Sales Conference 2023, resonating with the vibrant slogan "Odommo Guardian".

This illustrious event witnessed the esteemed presence of the Guardian Life's CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim, Head of Retail Business Mahmudur Rahman Khan along with other members of the senior management team, reads a press release.

All the influential leaders of Guardian Life attended the conference to celebrate the outstanding performance of 2022 and to instil motivation in the company's retail sales force to maintain this remarkable momentum.

The conference welcomed over 300 eminent sales managers and advisers from across the country. Among them, 18 outstanding performers were lauded and celebrated in a momentous prize-giving ceremony.

Mahmudur Rahman Khan orchestrated the grand programme, emphasising the paramount importance of quality sales and customer retention.

At this momentous event, Tapan Chowdhury, sponsor and patron of Guardian Life, delivered an inspiring message through video conference that resonated deeply. His inspirational words breathed fresh energy and determination into the salesforce, sparking a renewed drive to achieve greater heights.

He recounted the noble collaboration between Apex, BRAC, and Square, highlighting their collective mission to provide extensive financial protection to ensure "Insurance for All".

In the closing remarks, Sheikh Rakibul Karim affirmed the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. He praised the team's relentless dedication and highlighted their remarkable achievements over the past year.

He duly recognised the pivotal contributions of the major sponsors – Apex, BRAC, and Square – that have propelled Guardian Life's impressive growth trajectory.

The conference featured sessions that provided an in-depth overview of the organisation's year-long progress, unveiling a forward-looking action plan collaboratively crafted by regional business development managers, deputy regional managers, area managers, and branch managers. The event concluded in the evening with an eagerly anticipated raffle draw, followed by a grand cultural programme.