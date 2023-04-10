Guardian Life Insurance and Zen Health360 sign strategic partnership agreement

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has recently formed a partnership with Zen Health360 Limited, said a press release.

Through this collaboration, clients will be able to buy Guardian Life's insurance policies via Zen Health360's digital and B2B distribution channels, making the insurance purchasing process easier than before.

In response to the nation's increasing need for micro health insurance, this partnership will provide innovative and affordably priced digital insurance products.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, the chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited, and S M Altaf Hossain, chairman of Zen Health360 signed this agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The signing ceremony has attended by several representatives from both companies, including Fasihul Mostofa, senior vice president and head of digital channel and ADC; Ariful Hoque, assistant vice president; Nasir Khan Munna, senior officer of digital channel & ADC Department from Guardian Life Insurance; and Syed Najmus Saquib, managing director; Kaynat Khan, director of operations, from Zen Health360.