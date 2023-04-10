Guardian Life Insurance and Zen Health360 sign strategic partnership agreement

Corporates

Press Release
10 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

Guardian Life Insurance and Zen Health360 sign strategic partnership agreement

Press Release
10 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 02:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has recently formed a partnership with Zen Health360 Limited, said a press release.

Through this collaboration, clients will be able to buy Guardian Life's insurance policies via Zen Health360's digital and B2B distribution channels, making the insurance purchasing process easier than before.

In response to the nation's increasing need for micro health insurance, this partnership will provide innovative and affordably priced digital insurance products.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, the chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited, and S M Altaf Hossain, chairman of Zen Health360 signed this agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The signing ceremony has attended by several representatives from both companies, including Fasihul Mostofa, senior vice president and head of digital channel and ADC; Ariful Hoque, assistant vice president; Nasir Khan Munna, senior officer of digital channel & ADC Department from Guardian Life Insurance; and Syed Najmus Saquib, managing director; Kaynat Khan, director of operations, from Zen Health360.

Zen Health360 / Guardian Life Insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

3h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

20m | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

50m | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

1h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

3h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka