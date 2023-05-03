Guardian Life to provide insurance services to Meghna Bank

03 May, 2023, 11:20 pm
Guardian Life to provide insurance services to Meghna Bank

Photo: PR
Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Meghna Bank Limited have recently signed a group insurance agreement.

With this agreement, Guardian Life will provide group insurance coverage to all the Meghna Bank employees and their dependents, reads a press release.

This agreement is a significant step towards ensuring the financial well-being of Meghna Bank employees and their dependents.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, chief executive officer of Guardian Life and Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Meghna Bank signed this agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Mahmud Afsar, EVP & head of Group Business; Iftakher Ahmed, VP & head of Group Service; Mohammed Soieb, AVP & team leader, Group Business; and Mirza Rashed Nawaz, business development manager – Group Business from Guardian Life and other higher officials from Meghna Bank were present at the signing ceremony.

