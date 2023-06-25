Community Bank inks deal with Guardian Life to provide insurance for employees

Photo: Courtesy

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited and Guardian Life Insurance Limited signed an agreement on Group Life and Health Insurance Coverage for the Bank's employees.

Under this agreement, Guardian Life Insurance will provide a comprehensive life and health insurance benefits to the employees of Community Bank and their immediate family members, said a press release.

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Community Bank and Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, CEO (current charge) of Guardian Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Commenting on this, Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Community Bank said, "Our employees are our priority. This initiative will ensure necessary treatment facilities for them and their family members. It will also provide their family members financial protection against unforeseen incidences."

Among other senior officials, S. M. Mainul Kabir, deputy managing director, Community Bank, and Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, chief information officer, Community Bank, Mahmudur Rahman Khan, SEVP & head of Retail Business, Guardian Life Insurance, Mahmud Afsar, EVP & head of Group Business, Guardian Life Insurance, Iftakher Ahmed, VP & head of Group Service, Guardian Life Insurance were present in the signing ceremony.