Guardian Life Insurance Limited, IFIC Bank PLC sign group insurance agreement

Corporates

Press Release
11 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 01:50 pm

Related News

Guardian Life Insurance Limited, IFIC Bank PLC sign group insurance agreement

Press Release
11 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 01:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Guardian Life Insurance Limited & IFIC Bank PLC have signed a Group insurance agreement. Under this agreement, employees of IFIC Bank PLC & their dependents will enjoy Group Insurance benefits within the sphere of Guardian Life's protection.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, CEO of Guardian Life and K A R M Mostofa Kamal, head of HRM Division of IFIC Bank PLC exchanged this agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

M Saud Imran, COO; Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, EVP & Head of Group Business; Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, EVP and Head of Bancassurance; Iftakher Ahmed, VP and Head of Group Service; Abu Hanif, AVP & Team Leader, Group Business; Mondira Rani Das, Business Development Manager, Group Insurance from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Dilip Kumar Mandal, FCA, CFO, Md. Shahriar Ibne Kalam, Head of Compensation & Performance Management from IFIC Bank PLC were also present in the signing ceremony. 

Guardian Life Insurance / IFIC Bank / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

4h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

7h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

38m | TBS World
The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

4h | TBS World
How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

1d | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

1d | TBS Health