Guardian Life Insurance Limited, IFIC Bank PLC sign group insurance agreement

Guardian Life Insurance Limited & IFIC Bank PLC have signed a Group insurance agreement. Under this agreement, employees of IFIC Bank PLC & their dependents will enjoy Group Insurance benefits within the sphere of Guardian Life's protection.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, CEO of Guardian Life and K A R M Mostofa Kamal, head of HRM Division of IFIC Bank PLC exchanged this agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

M Saud Imran, COO; Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, EVP & Head of Group Business; Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, EVP and Head of Bancassurance; Iftakher Ahmed, VP and Head of Group Service; Abu Hanif, AVP & Team Leader, Group Business; Mondira Rani Das, Business Development Manager, Group Insurance from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Dilip Kumar Mandal, FCA, CFO, Md. Shahriar Ibne Kalam, Head of Compensation & Performance Management from IFIC Bank PLC were also present in the signing ceremony.