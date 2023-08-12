Guardian Life declares 15% cash dividend

Corporates

Press Release
12 August, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 07:47 pm

Related News

Guardian Life declares 15% cash dividend

Press Release
12 August, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 07:47 pm
Guardian Life Declares 15% Cash Dividend
Guardian Life Declares 15% Cash Dividend

Guardian Life Insurance Limited declared a 15% cash dividend for its shareholders for the year 2022 at its 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM), according to a press release.

This is the reflection of Guardian Life's ongoing efforts to maximise shareholders' value, which has prompted the outstanding business performance of the company since its establishment.

It would be relevant to mention, the company distributed 15% cash dividend in 2021 and 85% stock dividend in 2019 to its shareholders chronologically.

Since its inception in 2013, Guardian Life Insurance, a fourth-generation life insurance company sponsored by Apex, Brac, and Square, has been demonstrating consistent growth across all financial indicators. Securing investments of BDT 407 crore and maintaining Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25% in the life fund, 21% in gross premium and 26% in assets are a few noteworthy indicators to mention. The company is rooted in a solid financial base which is reflected in its AA3 credit rating from the Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB). These remarkable achievements are outcomes of strategic vision, prudent decision-making and the relentless pursuit of excellence set forth by the team.

Guardian Life is well reputed for its fairness and promptness in claim settlement, which, in accumulated monetary term, stood at Tk1,500 crore till date with a claim payout ratio of 98%.

The company is headed towards its mission of becoming a role model in terms of good governance and reliable services.
 

Guardian Life Insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

13h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

14h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

13h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May