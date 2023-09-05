Green Delta Insurance wins 2nd Bangladesh Fintech Award 2023

05 September, 2023, 05:45 pm
Green Delta Insurance has secured yet another award for its "Pharmacy Bandhu" initiative, which aims at ensuring access to health insurance feasible and easy to avail at an affordable price range for the general mass. 

This time, in the 2nd Bangladesh Fintech Award 2023, Green Delta Insurance has been recognised as the winner in the category of "Fintech Innovation of the Year - Insurance", reads a press release.

Md Moniruzzaman Khan, Head of Digital Business of Green Delta Insurance, received the prestigious award from Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the State Minister of ICT Division of Bangladesh Government, at the awarding ceremony held at Dhaka last week.

This is the fourth award that "Pharmacy Bandhu" initiative has secured for its innovative model of making health insurance accessible to marginal people through the local pharmacies of their neighborhood. Earlier this year, Green Delta Insurance has also won Insurance Asia awards 2023 and Commonwealth Business Excellence Award 2023 in the category of Digital Insurance Initiative of the Year for 'Pharmacy Bandhu' initiative.

To illustrate more about the Pharmacy Bandhu initiative, it's an alternative distribution model under Green Delta Digital Ecosystem, which aims at making health insurance accessible to mass people through local pharmacies and people can easily avail affordable health insurance coverage by simply scanning a QR code placed at the partner pharmacies. 

Through this initiative, Green Delta Insurance aims to bring at least 50,000 people under coverage of health insurance by 2024.

