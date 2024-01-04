Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) & Green Delta Insurance Company ink historic Bancassurance Deal

With the promise to offer integrated financial services to the people of Bangladesh, Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and Green Delta Insurance Company have inked a historic Bancassurance agreement.

It's worth mentioning here that Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company whereby the bank sells insurance products through its distribution channels.

The deal, inked on January 03, 2024, at Green Delta's head office, will play a substantial role in creating awareness about insurance and positively contribute to the overall economic development and risk mitigation of the countrymen.

The agreement will enable customers of MTB to purchase a range of non-life insurance products from Green Delta Insurance directly through the bank.

These products include health insurance, motor insurance, crop insurance, travel insurance, etc.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, the managing director and CEO of MTB, and Farzanah Chowdhury, the managing director and CEO of Green Delta Insurance Company, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Important figures, including insurance legend of Bangladesh and Advisor & Founding Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance - Nasir Ahmed Choudhury, along with senior leaders from both companies witnessed the signing.

Top executives from MTB and GDIC included Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director & head of retail banking at MTB; Bakhteyer Hossain, deputy managing director & COO at MTB; Shamsul Islam, deputy managing director & head of treasury at MTB; Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional managing director at Green Delta Insurance and Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, managing director & CEO at Green Delta Securities.

Both Green Delta Insurance and MTB have voiced their dedication to exploring the vast opportunities in the Bancassurance sector.

These collaborative efforts aim to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and contribute to building a resilient economy for Bangladesh.