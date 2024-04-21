BYD customers will get motor insurance coverage from Green Delta Insurance

Green Delta Insurance and CG Runner BD Ltd have recently signed an agreement to offer motor insurance services to the customers of BYD. Through this partnership, BYD vehicles customers will get motor insurance coverage from Green Delta Insurance seamlessly.

Farzanah Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Green Delta Insurance and Hafizur Rahman Khan, chairman of CG Runner BD Ltd., signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads apress release.

In addition, Md Rafiqul Islam, MD & CEO of Green Delta Capital, Md Moniruzzaman Khan, head of Digital Business of Green Delta Insurance, Amid Sakif Khan, director of CG Runner BD Ltd., Imtiaz Nawser - DGM of CG Runner BD Ltd., and other concerned officials from both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Farzanah Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Green Delta Insurance said, "We are excited to be in partnership with BYD as it is the first EV company to start its journey in Bangladesh. We are very confident that this collaboration will be able to deliver greater customer satisfaction to the BYD customers through our best in class motor insurance coverage in the near future."

