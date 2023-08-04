Green Delta Insurance signs MoU with power ministry, Young Bangla 

04 August, 2023, 12:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 12:46 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Green Delta Insurance has signed a MoU with Power Cell of Ministry of Power Energy & Mineral Resources and Young Bangla to launch the second chapter of nationwide idea hunt competition for renewable energy named Bicchuron 2.0, which is continuation of the same effort made before pandemic in 2019. 

The tri-party agreement was signed at the CRI office recently on 30 July, which entails the agreement to work in collaboration to find, promote and nurture new innovations, talent, and solutions for renewable energy, said a press release.

Just like the previous chapter of Bicchuron in 2019, Young Bangla (youth network of CRI) will act as the mobilising force for the project titled "Bicchuron 2.0" all across the country.  

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of the State Minister of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid; where the signatories of the MoU were Director General, Power Cell, Power Division Mohammad Hossain, Chartered Insurer, Managing Director & CEO Farzanah Chowdhury and Team Leader, Young Bangla, CRI Md Roshidul Hasan.

The project is signed in the backdrop of promoting innovation in sustainable and renewable energy which may solve power and energy challenges of the marginal group of the country. Two major areas of cooperation are identified which will be arranged upon the collaboration, reads the release.

Like the previous chapter, Bicchuron 2.0 will be an open competition for the youth of Bangladesh. The winner will be selected based on the innovative ideas supported by the basic scientific principles covering design, operation and utility aspects of the product in the renewable sector like solar, wind and biogas based energy solutions.

At the initial stage of the competition, hundred ideas will be selected from submissions from across the country, who will be provided with technical, strategic and logistics knowledge through a rigorous boot camp to roll out an easily scalable and implementable energy production solution.

At the grand finale following the residential boot camp, Five to ten projects will be selected finally by an expert committee for consideration for financial support and execution at the community level. These winning projects will be funded for commercial operation and scaling up the idea to a sustainable business model.

