Green Delta inks landmark deal with Nagad to make insurance easily accessible and affordable to people

24 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On 20 February 2024, country's leading general insurance provider Green Delta Insurance and country's one of the leading mobile financial service carriers Nagad forged a strategic partnership, marking a pioneering move in the general insurance industry.

This collaboration between a MFS and a non-life insurance company is the first of its kind in the country, which aims to enhance accessibility and affordability of insurance services for millions of Bangladeshi retail customers. 

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Addl. Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, Executive Director of Nagad, sealed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.

The Business Standard

In addition, top-level executives from both organisations, namely, Md. Moniruzzaman Khan - Head of Digital Business, Syed Aliul Ahbab FCCA - Finance Controller of Green Delta Insurance, Md. Bayezid - Head of Financial Institutions, Commercial of Nagad, and other concerned officials from both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed shared, "We are excited to be part of this historic agreement with Nagad as it's the first of its kind in the non-life insurance industry of Bangladesh.

With this partnership, our customers can now pay their premium through Nagad at any branch of Green Delta Insurance. In the near future, people would also be able to purchase our insurance policies directly from the Nagad app.

We hope this agreement will play a big role in taking the insurance industry forward by making insurance services more accessible to people."

After signing the agreement, Maruful Islam Jhalak, Executive Director of Nagad said, "From the very beginning Nagad is trying to uplift the daily activities of common people on the digital space. Keeping that in mind we are trying to habituate people on digital transactions. And signing this partnership agreement with Green Delta Insurance Company Limited is also a part of that greater target. Following this agreement even remotely leaving people also can pay their insurance payments easily using Nagad and helps the country to push forward one step further for smartisation."

