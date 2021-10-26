Grameenphone bags two awards at the Bangladesh Retail Awards 2021

Grameenphone has been presented with two prestigious accolades at the Bangladesh Retail Awards 2021 – the first-ever retail award endeavor organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum. The connectivity partner of Digital Bangladesh has received awards in the "Best Use of Technology" and "Best Retailer-Others" category.

The names of the winners were announced at a virtual event on 23 October 2021, states a press release.

With their primary focus being connecting people to what matters most, Grameenphone has been working hard to reach closer to people with its flagship store "Grameenphone Center".

The telecom leader in Bangladesh has been expanding the flagship stores even during the pandemic. Grameenphone has also been continuously innovating to make customers and as well Retailer's life through digital solution "Cockpit retail application". These two initiatives have brought Grameenphone the honor of this year's Bangladesh Retail Awards 2021.

Aulad Hossain, acting CMO, Grameenphone said, "We are delighted to receive the acknowledgment. We are expanding our flagship stores to ensure best in class services very close to the customers and at the same time we are bringing more and more services in the digital interfaces to make things easier for customers and retailers. We have been incorporating more innovation and futuristic methods into our retail business. Thanks to Bangladesh Brand Forum for recognizing our efforts."

Grameenphone received recognition as the only telco in the country this year. The event was organized in association with The Daily Star.