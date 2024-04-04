Grameenphone ensures robust network re-engineering for Eid commutes           

Grameenphone, the leading smart connectivity provider in the country, is all geared up to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for its customers during the upcoming Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. With a steadfast commitment to delivering superior customer experience, Grameenphone has implemented cutting-edge data and AI-driven solutions to optimize its network performance, solidifying its position as the No.1 network provider in the country.

Grameenphone's relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-centricity remains at the core of its mission to connect people to what matters most to them. To ensure seamless connectivity during the joyful occasion of Eid, the company has implemented a dynamic capacity setup to enhance lives. This setup enables proactive decision-making driven by AI, leveraging forecasts of people's movements and usage needs. By anticipating and meeting customer demands effectively, Grameenphone provides uninterrupted services and an enhanced experience, whether in bustling cities or the remotest areas. Harnessing the power of data and AI-driven decision-making, Grameenphone has designed its network solutions to deliver a seamless data and voice experience.

Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, Grameenphone, said, "At Grameenphone, our driving force lies in empowering communities through the transformative power of connectivity. We are unwavering in our commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer experience. With advanced AI technology, a robust infrastructure, and a customer-centric approach, Grameenphone is dedicated to providing uninterrupted data and voice services during the festive season, enabling customers to stay connected and share the joy of Ramadan and Eid with their loved ones. With steadfast focus on modernization, superior technology, and investment into building a future-ready network, Grameenphone is ensuring superior customer service and strengthening our position as the No.1 network provider. We are working towards our vision of a Smart Bangladesh, where connectivity is the cornerstone of progress."

Furthermore, in preparation for the festivities, Grameenphone has identified hotspots across the country where additional capacity enhancements are necessary. Through strategic resource allocation, Grameenphone aims to provide enhanced network coverage in areas like shopping malls, highways, and transport hubs, ensuring a smooth customer experience. This ensures that customers can rely on Grameenphone's robust network infrastructure, even during peak times.

Recognizing that weather conditions can sometimes pose challenges to network performance, Grameenphone has factored it in to preemptively address any potential disruptions and minimize impact on customer experience. This proactive approach and preparedness demonstrate Grameenphone's commitment to maintaining a resilient and uninterrupted network service, ensuring ease and comfort for Eid commutes.