Grameenphone, Monico Pharma ink deal

Telecom

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 07:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone Ltd and Monico Pharma Limited have recently signed a corporate agreement at GPHouse in Dhaka.

Dr Asif Naimur Rashid, chief business officer of Grameenphone, and Md Rezwan Hossain, managing director of Monico Pharma, exchanged documents after signing the agreement.

Under the deal, the corporate customer, Monico Pharma, will utilise Grameenphone's mobility and a range of ICT and IOT solutions for its countrywide operations.

Dr Asif Naimur Rashid said, "GP's advanced ICT solutions will boost the productivity and efficiency of Monico Pharma."

"We are consistently focusing on modernisation and invest in building a future-ready network to enhance services for Grameenphone customers nationwide," he added.

Grameenphone navigates the prioritisation of customer-centric digitalisation and meets the demands of people's increasingly digital lives, while advancing towards its ambition to become a future-ready telco-tech company, said the GP official.

Monico Pharma Limited, a rapidly growing pharmaceutical company, specialises in NSAIDs, muscle relaxants, antimicrobials, antiulcerants, antihistamines, and various other products.

Md Rezwan Hossain expressed high expectations for a high level of productivity from this partnership.

SM Zahadul Arafin, head of Emerging Business of Grameenphone, its Head of Product, Partnership and Operation Arvid Chowdhury, and Md Shajahan Siraj, Sr GM (CFO) of Monico Pharma Ltd, and its In-Charge (PMD) Debashis Das, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.

