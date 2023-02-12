Global Islami Bank opens six sub branches

12 February, 2023, 05:20 pm
Global Islami Bank opens six sub branches

Global Islami Bank opens six sub branches

Global Islami Bank opened its six sub-branches respectively at Bakolia Hatkhola of Chattogram, Purba Badda and Amtoli of Dhaka, S M Maleh Road of Narayangonj, Monohorpur of Cumilla and Bhurghata of Madaripur on 12 February. 

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub branches as chief guest, reads a press release.

Additional managing directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, deputy managing directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, divisional heads from head office, branch managers, sub branch in charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers & will expand its network across the country to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.
 

