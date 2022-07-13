Global Islami Bank opens 92nd branch at Chattogram’s Rangunia

Corporates

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 10:02 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Global Islami Bank (GIB) has opened its 92nd branch at Shantirhat, Rangunia, Chattogram on Wednesday (13 July).

Managing Director of the Bank Syed Habib Hasnat has virtually inaugurated the operation of the branch as Chief Guest, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from head office, Branch Managers and distinguished clients were present on the occasion.

It is expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home & abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.

Global Islami Bank Limited / New Branch / Rangunia

