Global Islami Bank relocates its Ashulia Branch

Global Islami Bank on Sunday (17 July) relocated its Ashulia branch to Mizan Shopping Complex at Ashulia's Jamgara area in Yearpur from the previous location.

Earlier, the branch was located in the same area but in Monsur Tower, reads a press release.

Sami Karim, deputy managing director of the bank, inaugurated the operation of the branch as chief guest.

The Ashulia branch manager, officials from the bank's head office and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

The event attendees hoped that the bank will provide quality service to its customers around the country with the help of latest technological support while providing a "Banking with Faith" experience to its stakeholders.

