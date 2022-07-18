Global Islami Bank’s half yearly managers conference held

Global Islami Bank arranged two-day long "Half Yearly Managers Conference- 2022" on 18-19 July at bank's head office virtually.

The main purpose of the conference was to review the current business position of the branches to analyze the potential opportunities for future growth through proper utilisation of human resources.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank inaugurated and presided over the conference, reads a press release.

Among others, additional managing directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad; deputy managing directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, all divisional heads and branch managers of the bank attended the conference.

