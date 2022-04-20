Global Islami Bank’s 10th meeting of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee held

Photo: Courtesy

The 10th meeting of the Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of Global Islami Bank Limited was held virtually on 19 April.

Prof Mohammad Giasuddin Talikder, Department of Arabic, University of Chittagong and chairman of the committee presided over the session.

Among the members of the committee Mufti Saeed Ahmed (Vice-Chairman), Chief Mufti of Madrasa-e Furfura Sharif, Dhaka, Mufti Shahed Rahmani (Member), Muhtamim, Bashundra Islamic Research Center, Dhaka, Mufti Muhibbullahil Baquee (Member), Pesh Imam, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, Dhaka, Professor Mozahidul Islam Chowdhury (Member), Principal, Chattogram College, Chattogram, Maulana Shah Wali Ullah (Member), Khatib, Subhanbagh Jame Mosque Dhaka and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdus Samad (Member Secretary), Manarat International University, Dhaka were present at the meeting.

Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat, Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, and Deputy Managing Director of the bank Ataus Samad were also present along with other Muraquibs and heads of the Divisions of the bank.