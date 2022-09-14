Global Islami Bank IPO subscription opens on 16 October

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 10:26 pm

Related News

Global Islami Bank IPO subscription opens on 16 October

The bank will raise Tk425 crore with the IPO

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 10:26 pm
Global Islami Bank IPO subscription opens on 16 October

The initial public offering (IPO) subscription of Global Islami Bank Ltd - a new generation Shariah-based bank - will begin on 16 October and continue till 20 October.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed the bank to raise Tk425 crore with an IPO.

Of that amount, the bank will invest Tk268.5 crore in government securities and bonds, and Tk100 crore in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) given their ample growth opportunity and mounting financing needs.

Local merchant banks LankaBangla Investments Ltd and Prime Bank Investment Ltd are the issue managers for the IPO.

At the end of September 2021, the bank's net asset value per share stood at Tk14.42 without any asset revaluation.

From July to December of 2021, its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.91, and its five-year average EPS was Tk1.08.

Global Islami Bank, formerly known as NRB Global Bank, is a full-fledged Islamic Shariah-based commercial bank that started operations in October 2013.

The BSEC allowed the bank to allot one-fourth of its primary shares for non-resident Bangladeshis (NRB) who have beneficiary owner (BO) accounts, and the remaining three-fourth shares for regular institutional and individual investors in the IPO process.

Any unsubscribed portion from the shares allotted for NRBs will be offered in the IPO.

Global Islami Bank Limited / IPO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

8h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

9h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

15h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

1h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

2h | Videos
How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

3h | Videos
Students in depression for not getting better grades!

Students in depression for not getting better grades!

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka