Financial Reporting Council observes National Mourning Day

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has organised a discussion and doa mahfil marking 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

FRC Chairman Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan presided over the discussion, reads a press release.

Among others, FRC executive directors Md Anwarul Karim, Md Sayeed Ahmed, Dr Ahmeduzzaman and Md Rafiqul Islam attended the programme.

FRC Executive officer Nand Lal Das conducted the programme.