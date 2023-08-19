Mercantile Bank implements tree plantation & Food distribution on National Mourning Day

Mercantile Bank Limited has implemented 'Tree Plantation' and 'Food Distribution' program in Mercantile Bank General Hospital (proposed) Premises at Uttara in Dhaka on Friday (19 August)) to observe the National Mourning Day on the occasion of 48th Martyrdom Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. reads a press release.

According to the press release, the bank's Director Mohammad Abdul Awal inaugurated the program as the chief guest while Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the bank presided over the program. Additional Managing Director &CRO Mati Ul Hasan was present as special guest.

Bank's Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam & Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, SEVPs Asim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, K.M. Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. and Mohammad Samir Uddin, CFA, CEO of MBL Asset Management Ltd. along with other senior executives and officers were also present.