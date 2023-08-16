Community Bank observes National Mourning Day

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited organised various programmes. 

On 15 August, the Bank's Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and CBO SM Mainul Kabir and Deputy Managing Director and CIO Md Abdul Qaium Khan along with senior officials of the bank paid homage to the Father of the Nation. The management of the Bank planted a tree at the bank's head office.

As part of observing the Mourning Day, holding black badges, keeping the national flag at half-mast in the head office and branches, organising a discussion on theme of 'Bangabandhu and Bangladesh's Success Story", arranged a doa mahfil and distributed food among the orphans were included among other activities of the day. 

 

Community Bank / National Mourning Day

