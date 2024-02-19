No specific security threat centering Shaheed Day: DMP commissioner

UNB
19 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 02:28 pm

The entire area will be kept under monitoring of CCTV cameras while bomb disposal, SWAT, fire service, medical and other teams will remain on stand-by

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman. Photo: UNB
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman. Photo: UNB

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman said on Monday there is no specific security threat centering the observance of Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day on 21 February but police have taken all necessary measures.

He said this while talking to reporters after visiting security measures at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka in the morning.

The entire area will be kept under monitoring of CCTV cameras while bomb disposal, SWAT, fire service, medical and other teams will remain on stand-by, Habibur said .

Security measures have been taken through patrolling with drones and mobile in the Shaheed Minar area, he said.

About the foolproof security measure for the month-long Ekushey book fair, he said that a control room has been set up there and all kinds of security equipment and security units are working there through cameras.

Police are vigilant to tackle any situation like deterioration of law and order, he said, adding that measures have been taken to control traffic congestion centering the observation of the 21 February.

He said movement of vehicles will remain restricted on some roads and vehicles will be able to enter and exit through some designated roads.

 

