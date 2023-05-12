Fair Group unveils new horizons for Bhutan-Bangladesh cooperation: Bhutan Foreign Minister

Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Dr Tandi Dorji has said Bangladesh's Fair Group has opened new horizons of cooperation between the two countries by providing great cooperation in skill development of Bhutanese youth.

He also urged Fair Group to continue this in the future and expand into various areas including investment and trade.

He made the remarks during a courtesy call on Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub at the latter's Banani office in Dhaka on Friday (12 May), the second day of his five-day official visit to Bangladesh.

The four-hour meeting between the Bhutanese minister and the Chairman of Fair Group was very sincere and cordial. Dorji reminisced about his seven years of MBBS study life at Mymensingh Medical College. He also said that it is his second home.

Bhutanese Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan and Director of the Fair Group Mutassim Daiaan were present at the meeting.

Dorji said, "Bhutan is building a special economic zone on 2,500 acres of land in its southern part, 70 km away from Bangladesh. Special legislation and all kinds of infrastructural facilities have been ensured to protect the interests of investors."

He urged Fair Group to invest in this special economic zone.

Responding positively to this request, Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub said, "We will check the possibility of investment there. I will definitely invest in Bhutan if it is suitable from all sides."

Mahbub promised to cooperate in importing food products from Bhutan and developing the skills of Bhutanese youth as entrepreneurs.

Accepting the invitation of the minister to visit Bhutan, Mahbub said, "Bhutan is a country of peace and is truly an environment-friendly country. Bhutan was the first to recognise Bangladesh as an independent state during the liberation war. We always want to be by the side of friendly Bhutan."

The minister expressed his gratitude to the Fair Group for providing a one-month long residential training in smartphone, consumer electronics and automobile servicing to a group of Bhutanese youth last year. Fair Group Chairman also agreed to the request to provide this training facility to more youths of Bhutan this year.

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan Kinley Tshering, Kencho Thinley, Jigdrel Y Tshering and Fair Group Advisor N M Zeaul Alam, Chief Marketing Officer Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, Head of Business Strategy Riyan Rahman and Head of Communications Hasnain Khurshed were present on the ocassion.