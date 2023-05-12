Fair Group unveils new horizons for Bhutan-Bangladesh cooperation: Bhutan Foreign Minister

Corporates

Press Release
12 May, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 09:09 pm

Related News

Fair Group unveils new horizons for Bhutan-Bangladesh cooperation: Bhutan Foreign Minister

Press Release
12 May, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 09:09 pm
Fair Group unveils new horizons for Bhutan-Bangladesh cooperation: Bhutan Foreign Minister

Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Dr Tandi Dorji has said Bangladesh's Fair Group has opened new horizons of cooperation between the two countries by providing great cooperation in skill development of Bhutanese youth.

He also urged Fair Group to continue this in the future and expand into various areas including investment and trade.

He made the remarks during a courtesy call on Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub at the latter's Banani office in Dhaka on Friday (12 May), the second day of his five-day official visit to Bangladesh. 

The four-hour meeting between the Bhutanese minister and the Chairman of Fair Group was very sincere and cordial. Dorji reminisced about his seven years of MBBS study life at Mymensingh Medical College. He also said that it is his second home.

Bhutanese Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan and Director of the Fair Group Mutassim Daiaan were present at the meeting.

Dorji said, "Bhutan is building a special economic zone on 2,500 acres of land in its southern part, 70 km away from Bangladesh. Special legislation and all kinds of infrastructural facilities have been ensured to protect the interests of investors." 

He urged Fair Group to invest in this special economic zone.

Responding positively to this request, Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub said, "We will check the possibility of investment there. I will definitely invest in Bhutan if it is suitable from all sides." 

Mahbub promised to cooperate in importing food products from Bhutan and developing the skills of Bhutanese youth as entrepreneurs.

Accepting the invitation of the minister to visit Bhutan, Mahbub said, "Bhutan is a country of peace and is truly an environment-friendly country. Bhutan was the first to recognise Bangladesh as an independent state during the liberation war. We always want to be by the side of friendly Bhutan."

The minister expressed his gratitude to the Fair Group for providing a one-month long residential training in smartphone, consumer electronics and automobile servicing to a group of Bhutanese youth last year. Fair Group Chairman also agreed to the request to provide this training facility to more youths of Bhutan this year.

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan Kinley Tshering, Kencho Thinley, Jigdrel Y Tshering and Fair Group Advisor N M Zeaul Alam, Chief Marketing Officer Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, Head of Business Strategy Riyan Rahman and Head of Communications Hasnain Khurshed were present on the ocassion.

Fair Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

10h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

11h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

12h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

11h | TBS Health
Where to invest to reduce taxes

Where to invest to reduce taxes

37m | TBS Stories
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

7h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh