MIST, Fair Grp signs MoU

A memorandum of Understanding between Fair Group Ltd and Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) was signed on Thursday at MIST premises at Mirpur Cantonment in Dhaka.

Mutassim Daiaan, director, Fair Group and Colonel Muhammad Romeo Nowreen Khan, psc signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of the MIST Commandant Major General Md Wahid-Uz-Zaman, BSP, ndc.

The purpose of this MoU is to develop academic, training and research cooperation, industrial collaboration and to promote mutual understanding between the parties.