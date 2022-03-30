Fair Group launched Alfa Tomato Ketchup in BD

A subsidiary of Fair Group has recently launched in Bangladesh the Alfa Tomato Ketchup from the Middle East, made by IFFCO- a Dubai-based multinational company.

The launch ceremony was held at the Fair Group's corporate office, Banani, Dhaka, said a press release on Wednesday (30 March).

"Alfa Mayonnaise is a popular brand in Bangladesh. Following this, Alfa Ketchup will also be popular in the Bangladeshi market ," said Md Shahriar Hossain, head of Business Development of IFFCO Company.

Abdus Salam, Business head, Fair Food & Lifestyle, said, "Fair Food has a distribution business in more than 30,000 retailers. We always work to ensure premium and healthy products. Alfa Ketchup is available at Modern Trade, General Store and Online."

J M Taslim Kabir, head of Marketing, Fair Group said, "We believe that the world-famous brands of Fair Food and Lifestyle such as Olitalia, Tong Garden, Pasta Zara, India Gate, Al Shifa as well as Dubai famous Alfa Ketchup will soon be popular with its best taste and premium quality and accident-free squeeze bottle."