Fair Distribution gets National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award

Corporates

Press Release
19 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 01:04 pm

Related News

Fair Distribution gets National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award

Press Release
19 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 01:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fair Distribution, a member of the Fair Group, has achieved the prestigious National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award in the service category (mid-level industry). 

The award was presented during a lively ceremony held at InterContinental Dhaka, the capital, on Saturday (17 June), reads a press release.

The event was graced by the presence of Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun who served as the chief guest. 

Humayun handed over the award to Mutassim Daiaan, director of the Fair Group, while Zakia Sultana, secretary for the Ministry of Industries, presided over the ceremony. 

The Ministry of Industries bestows this award annually to recognize private-sector businesses for their exceptional contributions to industry development, job creation, and the nation's economy.

In this year's edition, a total of 39 businesses and service providers were honoured across six categories. Fair Distribution emerged as the recipient of the first prize in the service category. This recognition underscores their outstanding commitment to delivering quality services.

Expressing his gratitude, Mutassim Daiaan credited the achievement to Fair Distribution Limited and all the members of the Fair Group. 

He extended his thanks to everyone for their dedicated efforts, emphasizing that this triumph belonged to the entire team. 

Daiaan expressed immense joy and pride in receiving the award and conveyed his appreciation for the support of the government and the Ministry of Industries. 

He believes that this recognition will serve as an inspiration for their future endeavors.

Fair Group's chairman, Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, played a pivotal role in establishing Fair Distribution as a nationwide distribution network for renowned global brands such as Samsung's mobile phones, Olitalia, Tong Garden, Alfa, Alshifa Honey, and others.

This recognition is not the first for the Fair Group. In 2020, Fair Electronics, another subsidiary of the Fair Group, was awarded the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award in the steel and engineering category, securing the first prize.

The National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award serves as a testament to the exceptional performance and commitment displayed by Fair Distribution and the Fair Group, as they continue to contribute to the growth of industry, job creation, and the nation's economy.

 

Fair Group / National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award / Fair Distribution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

5h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

3h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

17h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

20h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline