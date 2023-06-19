Fair Distribution gets National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award

Fair Distribution, a member of the Fair Group, has achieved the prestigious National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award in the service category (mid-level industry).

The award was presented during a lively ceremony held at InterContinental Dhaka, the capital, on Saturday (17 June), reads a press release.

The event was graced by the presence of Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun who served as the chief guest.

Humayun handed over the award to Mutassim Daiaan, director of the Fair Group, while Zakia Sultana, secretary for the Ministry of Industries, presided over the ceremony.

The Ministry of Industries bestows this award annually to recognize private-sector businesses for their exceptional contributions to industry development, job creation, and the nation's economy.

In this year's edition, a total of 39 businesses and service providers were honoured across six categories. Fair Distribution emerged as the recipient of the first prize in the service category. This recognition underscores their outstanding commitment to delivering quality services.

Expressing his gratitude, Mutassim Daiaan credited the achievement to Fair Distribution Limited and all the members of the Fair Group.

He extended his thanks to everyone for their dedicated efforts, emphasizing that this triumph belonged to the entire team.

Daiaan expressed immense joy and pride in receiving the award and conveyed his appreciation for the support of the government and the Ministry of Industries.

He believes that this recognition will serve as an inspiration for their future endeavors.

Fair Group's chairman, Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, played a pivotal role in establishing Fair Distribution as a nationwide distribution network for renowned global brands such as Samsung's mobile phones, Olitalia, Tong Garden, Alfa, Alshifa Honey, and others.

This recognition is not the first for the Fair Group. In 2020, Fair Electronics, another subsidiary of the Fair Group, was awarded the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award in the steel and engineering category, securing the first prize.

The National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award serves as a testament to the exceptional performance and commitment displayed by Fair Distribution and the Fair Group, as they continue to contribute to the growth of industry, job creation, and the nation's economy.