Fair Group proves Bangladesh can produce world-class products: Dickson

Corporates

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 01:02 pm

Fair Group proves that Bangladesh has the ability to produce world-class products, said British High Commissioner Robert Chatterson Dickson.

"They are an example that reflects the future of the manufacturing sector in Bangladesh," Dickson said while visiting the factory of Fair Electronics Limited, a subsidiary of Fair Group, at Narsingdi's Shibpur on Wednesday.

British High Commissioner Dickson was greeted by Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, chairman of the Fair Group, after he reached the Fair Electronics Factory in the morning. Mutassim Daiaan, a director of the Group was present at the occasion.

The British High Commissioner was accompanied by his wife Teresa Albor and high commission officials including Shahriar Rauf, head of IT, Khalid Gaffar, acting head of international trade, and Mahtalat Mahboob, executive assistant to the high commissioner.

After touring different floors of the factory and inspecting the production process, Dickson said, "We often say that Bangladesh needs to diversify its manufacturing sector. I saw that happen in the fair electronics factory. They have proved that it is possible. I am extremely delighted."

Dickson also said that British companies would be interested in partnering with Fair Group.

"I have instructed my team to work towards that goal," he said.

He also lauded the leadership of the company and said he is impressed with the achievements of its young innovative team.

Thanking the British high commissioner for his visit, Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam said, "The visit is a great source of inspiration for us. He expressed interest in setting up joint ventures in Bangladesh in the future jointly with British companies."

Ruhul Alam added that Fair Group is keen to work with any British company interested in corporate social responsibility (CSR) in Bangladesh.

Fair Group Advisor Major General Hamid R Chowdhury (Retd), Chief Marketing Officer Md Mesbah Uddin, Director (Administration) Lt Col Noor Mohammad Sikder, Head of Communication and Corporate Philanthropy Hasnain Khurshed, Head of Business Development Ryan Ahmed and CO (Factory) Brigadier General Akramul Haque (Retd) Were present at the time.

Among others, senior officials of the Narsingdi district administration and district police administration were also present on the occasion.

Fair Electronics Ltd manufactures world-renowned Samsung mobile phones and TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and microwave ovens at its Narsingdi factory.

