EMK center launches month-long online training on future of workforce and skills in Bangladesh

EMK Center, in partnership with The Business Standard and Bangladesh University of Liberal Arts, has launched a month-long campaign titled "Youth Employment Campaign 2021".

The prime purpose of this campaign, which was virtually inaugurated on 1 September at 7.30pm, is to find ways to make work better for youth and to make youth better at work by connecting the dots between education, employment and engagement innovatively.

The virtual campaign will be participated by national and international experts, business leaders, youth activists, academicians and Government representatives along with the youth themselves.

Asif Uddin Ahmed, assistant professor at ULAB and acting director at the EMK Center, inaugurated the ceremony by sharing the campaign plan with the audience.

The title for the 2021 phase for the campaign is "Unleashing Youth | Education, Employment and Engagement: Solving the "triple E" challenges for the youth of Bangladesh".

He shared that all the webinars, workshops and training programs are clustered around these three broad topics- the future of work, the future of the workplace and the future of the workforce so that specific policy recommendations can be generated for the stakeholders to act on.

Congratulating the participants, Mark Burrell, regional public administration specialist of the US Embassy in New Delhi, said "Being able to find opportunities and to take them are the most important task for a person".

Meanwhile, ILO SME Development Specialist Gunjan Bahadur Dallakoti explained the mandate and projects of ILO in different countries and exclaimed how pleased he was to know that this campaign matches with the outline of ILO's projects for youth developments for better work opportunities.

He mentioned that enterprise development will create more decent job opportunities and to maximize this changing work environment, the youth must develop themselves with need-based future skills.

At the event, The Business Standard Executive Editor Sharier Khan said that discussions that address the problems that the youth faces are crucial for the development of the country. He also encouraged stakeholders from all strata of the society to participate in such discussions.

The ceremony was moderated by EMK Center Program Assistant Aisha Siddiqua.

The "Youth Employment campaign-2021" will end on 30 September.

Details can be found on EMK's website and social media pages.