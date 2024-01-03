EMK launches 2nd season of Emerging Leaders Graduate Program 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The EMK Center has announced the commencement of the second instalment of its highly anticipated Emerging Leaders Graduate Program for 2024. 

This program aims to mould recent graduates into impactful leaders, equipping them with essential skills for leadership roles and fostering professional growth, reads a press release.

The application process entails a Google Form submission followed by a selection of the top 20 performers for the 3-day in-person challenge. 

Assessing various skills, including presentation, planning, teamwork, budgeting, creativity, problem-solving, and analytical abilities, four exceptional individuals will be selected to join the EMK Center for 6 months as Emerging Leaders with a gross salary of up to Tk35,000 per month. 

Responsibilities involve collaborating with the Program Team, overseeing tasks, monitoring activities, coordinating external programs, and supporting program-related administrative duties.

The timeline for application involves:

  • 1st Round: Applications via Google Form from December 28, 2023, to January 25, 2024
  • Shortlist Announcement: Scheduled for the First Week of February
  • 2nd Round: A 3-day Physical Competition set for the Second and Third Week of February 2024
  • Winner Announcement: Expected in the Last Week of February 2024
  • 6-month job contract as Program Executive: March to August 2024

Eligibility for applicants is limited to fresh graduates and young professionals with under two years of experience from recognized Bangladeshi universities. 

Only Bangladeshi nationals holding a Bachelor's Degree qualify, with previous top 20 ELGP participants excluded from reapplying.

The selected Emerging Leaders will be joining on 1 March 2024.

The EMK Center's office hours for this role are from 10:00am to 06:00pm, potentially extending based on workload and deadlines, and observing closures on Fridays, Saturdays, and government holidays.

