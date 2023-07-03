EMK Center hosts World Water Day 2023 exhibition

The EMK Center, renowned for promoting culture, creativity, and youth engagement, hosted the World Water Day 2023 Painting and Photography Exhibition.

Organised by the House of Volunteers Foundation Bangladesh, the event showcases the talents of Bangladeshi youth while raising awareness about crucial global water issues, reads a press release.

The EMK Center has been an instrumental partner in this year's World Water Day observance programme, playing the role of the exhibition partner.

From 2-3 July, the center has provided a platform for creativity and artistic expression, as it opened its doors to display the top 20 photographs and top 20 paintings selected from hundreds of submissions.

The exhibition was inaugurated on 2 July by a panel of guests including Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström from Sweeden Embassy, Dhaka, Shahidul Islam from SVN, Sajedul Pavel Hoq from HOV, Hasan Chandan from MAP Agency and Sayed Mohammad Mahbubul Islam from EMK Center.

Visitors to the EMK Center were captivated by the thought-provoking and creative artworks that conveyed the urgent message of water conservation and the impact of climate change on water. From colorful and imaginative paintings to compelling and powerful photographs, the diverse range of expressions highlighted the significance of proper and sustainable water usage in the country's development activities.

Throughout the twelve-day exhibition, from 9.30 am to 8:00 PM on Saturdays to Thursdays, the EMK Center is inviting space for both art enthusiasts and those concerned about water sustainability. The exhibition can be visited virtually through their website.