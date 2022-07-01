EMK Center holds workshop on idea generation about green products

Corporates

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

EMK Center holds workshop on idea generation about green products

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 08:59 pm
EMK Center holds workshop on idea generation about green products

The EMK Center and mekATeam organised a workshop to celebrate MSME Day.

Audiences from diverse backgrounds and varying age demographics joined to learn how to produce minimal viable green products, reads a press release.

Participants learned about product design and research, prototyping, idea generation and pitching by keeping environmental-friendly business as the central theme. 

Including students, the participant group also included entrepreneurs, service holders and professionals from STEM backgrounds.

The workshop was designed on concept building and taught business fundamentals while challenging participants to create sketches of their original product ideas and pitch it to investors. 

Working in small groups, they combined different aspects of actual current businesses to create new, fictitious businesses. Fundamental business concepts such as demographic, core audience, location, and investment were also discussed in the session.

Aisha Siddiqua, acting Entrepreneurship Coordinator at EMK remarked, "In this workshop, we have relayed the theories of basic business development to a heterogenous group through hands-on activities and experiential learning. Real life examples were reiterated to make the aspiring entrepreneurs understand the importance of learning it by doing it. For example, a discussion segment with participants was conducted about the importance of product testing. We informed them that almost 80 percent of businesses fail within their first year of existence, and it is extremely important for designs and ideas to go through multiple stages of refining and improvement. The more time entrepreneurs spend testing their products and services prior to the manufacturing stage, the more money they will save in the long run".

Amir Hamza, founder of mekaATeam was the lead facilitator for the session. MekATeam is a social startup which facilitates Team building activities, through interactive learning sessions and games, for corporate, students, and professionals from diverse sectors.

EMK Center

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

9h | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

10h | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

11h | Features
Agricultural worker walks between rows of vegetables at a farm in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Reuters

With vast arable lands, why is Africa dependent on imported grain?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

9h | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

9h | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

10h | Videos
RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years