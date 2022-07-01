EMK Center holds workshop on idea generation about green products

The EMK Center and mekATeam organised a workshop to celebrate MSME Day.

Audiences from diverse backgrounds and varying age demographics joined to learn how to produce minimal viable green products, reads a press release.

Participants learned about product design and research, prototyping, idea generation and pitching by keeping environmental-friendly business as the central theme.

Including students, the participant group also included entrepreneurs, service holders and professionals from STEM backgrounds.

The workshop was designed on concept building and taught business fundamentals while challenging participants to create sketches of their original product ideas and pitch it to investors.

Working in small groups, they combined different aspects of actual current businesses to create new, fictitious businesses. Fundamental business concepts such as demographic, core audience, location, and investment were also discussed in the session.

Aisha Siddiqua, acting Entrepreneurship Coordinator at EMK remarked, "In this workshop, we have relayed the theories of basic business development to a heterogenous group through hands-on activities and experiential learning. Real life examples were reiterated to make the aspiring entrepreneurs understand the importance of learning it by doing it. For example, a discussion segment with participants was conducted about the importance of product testing. We informed them that almost 80 percent of businesses fail within their first year of existence, and it is extremely important for designs and ideas to go through multiple stages of refining and improvement. The more time entrepreneurs spend testing their products and services prior to the manufacturing stage, the more money they will save in the long run".

Amir Hamza, founder of mekaATeam was the lead facilitator for the session. MekATeam is a social startup which facilitates Team building activities, through interactive learning sessions and games, for corporate, students, and professionals from diverse sectors.