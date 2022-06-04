Bangladeshi Teenage Gamers Win International Tournament

Three teams from EMK have won the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) Farmcarft International Tournament 2022.

The teams were formed from the eSports club and eBLAZE of EMK, reads a press release.

The tournament hosted 68 countries with over 1000 teams in different categories.

The winners were selected in three categories- Junior division, Senior Division, and All Ages Division. After 100 days of intense competition, "eBLAZE Air", and eBLAZE Fire" under the supervision of adult sponsor Isthiaq Ahmed acquired 1st place and 2nd place in the senior division category. Besides, "eBLAZE Earth" was announced as the winner in the "All Ages Division" under supervision of adult sponsor Ashfaqur Rahman. They were awarded NASEF certificate and Amazon Gift Cards.

Farmcraft 2022 was a Minecraft tournament where participants showcased their agricultural knowledge through Minecraft Education in the global place. This tournament is a U.S. Department of State-supported science-based esports event featuring Minecraft challenges through online live events.

The tournament concluded on 2 June with the award - giving ceremony and final celebration which was live streamed through NASEF's social media pages.

In the ceremony, Jeffrey Glauque, Director of US Department of State, Agricultural Trade Policy said, "Farmcraft competition is organized for the youth so that they come up with creative ideas to adopt new approaches for farming globally."

After the announcement of the winners Gerald Solomon, founder and executive director of NASEF stated "Farmcarft is not just a competition, it is a learning tool for youth generation to understand the modern farming tools, techniques, and ecosystem to solve global climate and food security issues."

Participants from EMK eSports Club eBLAZE club joined the competition to represent Bangladesh in the global eSports scenario. Their creativity, teamwork, rationality, and potentiality turned into success as 3 of the 4 participating team won prestigious positions. T

The teams consisted of school-going teenagers from Dhaka city who were supported by the EMK Center.

