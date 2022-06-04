Bangladeshi Teenage Gamers Win International Tournament

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 09:57 am

Related News

Bangladeshi Teenage Gamers Win International Tournament

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 09:57 am
Bangladeshi Teenage Gamers Win International Tournament

Three teams from EMK have won the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) Farmcarft International Tournament 2022.

The teams were formed from the eSports club and eBLAZE of EMK, reads a press release.

The tournament hosted 68 countries with over 1000 teams in different categories. 

The winners were selected in three categories- Junior division, Senior Division, and All Ages Division. After 100 days of intense competition, "eBLAZE Air", and eBLAZE Fire" under the supervision of adult sponsor Isthiaq Ahmed acquired 1st place and 2nd place in the senior division category. Besides, "eBLAZE Earth" was announced as the winner in the "All Ages Division" under supervision of adult sponsor Ashfaqur Rahman. They were awarded NASEF certificate and Amazon Gift Cards.

Farmcraft 2022 was a Minecraft tournament where participants showcased their agricultural knowledge through Minecraft Education in the global place. This tournament is a U.S. Department of State-supported science-based esports event featuring Minecraft challenges through online live events.

The tournament concluded on 2 June with the award - giving ceremony and final celebration which was live streamed through NASEF's social media pages. 

In the ceremony, Jeffrey Glauque, Director of US Department of State, Agricultural Trade Policy said, "Farmcraft competition is organized for the youth so that they come up with creative ideas to adopt new approaches for farming globally."

After the announcement of the winners Gerald Solomon, founder and executive director of NASEF stated "Farmcarft is not just a competition, it is a learning tool for youth generation to understand the modern farming tools, techniques, and ecosystem to solve global climate and food security issues." 

Participants from EMK eSports Club eBLAZE club joined the competition to represent Bangladesh in the global eSports scenario. Their creativity, teamwork, rationality, and potentiality turned into success as 3 of the 4 participating team won prestigious positions. T

The teams consisted of school-going teenagers from Dhaka city who were supported by the EMK Center.
 

EMK Center / Gaming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

22m | Panorama
Jahanara Green Agro has made 22 cosmetic and 138 food items out of seaweed among other products. Photo: Courtesy

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

1h | Wheels
How the automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How the automakers upcycle waste into car parts

1h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

37m | Videos
Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

2h | Videos
Indian woman to marry herself

Indian woman to marry herself

2h | Videos
Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%