East Delta University organises opening ceremony for new session

East Delta University commenced its new session with great fervour as fresh students from various departments participated wholeheartedly in the 'Session Opening Ceremony' held on campus in Chittagong on Friday (19 May).

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud graced the occasion as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Emphasising the significance of university life, he stated, "A university experience encompasses more than just academic education. It is a pivotal phase where you must equip yourselves to overcome obstacles and strive towards personal growth."

The minister highlighted the significance of developing multidimensional skills, stressing that dreams can only come true through strong efforts and unwavering dedication.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sayeed Al Noman, the founder and vice-chairman of the university, addressed the new students and highlighted the university's core values.

He said, "East Delta University was not constructed solely with financial resources; it was built with passion and dedication. Our vision is that, upon completion of your university journey, you will not only hold a degree but also possess the skills and knowledge gained through our groundbreaking projects, enabling you to thrive in the competitive world beyond these walls."

The event, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Sikandar Khan and moderated by faculty member Tabassum Chowdhury, was attended by esteemed dignitaries including Treasurer Prof Shams-Ud Doha, registrar, dean, proctor, HR director, faculty members, new students along with their proud parents, as well as EDU alumni and staffs.

The ceremony highlighted the introduction of the university, showcasing its achievements and contributions to education.

To conclude the programme on a delightful note, a traditional Chattogram feast was arranged, allowing the guests to savour the local culinary delights.