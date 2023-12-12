East Delta University organises Econobrium 2.0

The Department of Economics at East Delta University (EDU) celebrated its seventh year with a daylong event titled, "Econobrium 2.0" at its campus in Chattogram on 9 December.

The theme for the event was "Navigating the Polycrisis: Resilience, Innovation, and Sustainable Economies". The event was segmented into five sessions; Inauguration Ceremony, E-Conquer, Business Economics, Alumni Meetup and finally the Econshow, reads a press release.

The inauguration ceremony was chaired by EDU Vice Chancellor Professor M Sekandar Khan. The keynote speaker for the session was Professor Anu Muhammad, prominent Bangladeshi Economist, public intellectual, writer, editor, and political activist.