East Delta University organises TEDx event

East Delta University organised a TEDx event on Saturday (21 July), with the theme "Embracing Disruption to Move the Needle."

TED has been known to host conferences that encapsulate the power of human ideas.

At the event, David Dowland, the Registrar of BRAC University, and Rezwan Al Islam, the Marketing Technology Senior Manager at British American Tobacco, delivered their speech on the significance of technological adaptation in our rapidly evolving world, reads a press release.

David Dowland, the esteemed Registrar of BRAC University, said "Higher education plays a pivotal role in driving technological advancements, fostering innovation, and equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to push the boundaries of technology and shape the future."

Rezwan Al Islam, the Marketing Technology Senior Manager at British American Tobacco, mesmerized the audience with his insightful discourse on the topic saying "Instead of fearing the unknown, we should encourage students to explore emerging technologies and their potential applications across different disciplines. We should dare to disrupt and immerse ourselves with the adoption of technology."

Sayeed Al Noman, the founding Vice Chairman of East Delta University, resonated with deep pride as he reflected on the significance of this exceptional event.

He underscored the university's unwavering commitment to designing courses that harmonizes the unyielding march of technological innovation.

Regarding TEDxEast Delta University, he said, "Since 2013 when I first applied for the TEDxEast DeltaUniversity license, it has always been a part of my vision to provide a multitude of platforms to the community of Chittagong, specially the youth, in order for them to explore and hone their potentials by sharing ideas, worldviews and experiences."