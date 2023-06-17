East Delta University hosts policy dialogue on Chattogram's urban development

Panelists of ‘Policy Dialogue Series’ discussing about Chattogram’s Sustainable Urban Development. Photo: Courtesy
Panelists of ‘Policy Dialogue Series’ discussing about Chattogram’s Sustainable Urban Development. Photo: Courtesy

East Delta University's (EDU) Department of Public Leadership, Management and Governance (DPLMG) launched its "Policy Dialogue Series" on Friday (16 June), aiming to foster meaningful policy discussions and idea sharing among various stakeholders.

"A lack of coordination exists among the institutions involved in policy-making at various levels, which consequently leads to a lack of accountability," said Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, the pro-vice chancellor of Independent University, in his keynote speech at the event.

He referred to Chittagong as the economic hub of the country and elaborated on the significance of implementing effective monitoring mechanisms in the policy-making of urbanisation.

Presided over by the vice chancellor of EDU, Professor M Sekandar Khan, prominent figures such as Abul Momen, Aameir Alihussain, Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, M Emdadul Islam, Engineer Subhash Chandra Barua, and academics Professor Dr Kazi Shahdat Kabir, Professor Dr Hamidul Huq, Professor Syeda Zarina Hossain, Urban Planner of Chattogram City Corporation Architect Abdullah Al Omar, Valiant Freedom Fighter Farooq E Azam (Bir Pratik), Bureau Chief of Ekushey Television Rafiqul Bahar and Sayeed Al Noman were present at the discussion.

