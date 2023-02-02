40 employer companies to attend East Delta University’s placement day

East Delta University (EDU) has organised placement day for the second time to help young people living in Chittagong build their careers.

The event will bring together 40 local and foreign organisations operating in Bangladesh under one roof to establish direct contact between employers and candidates.

The two-day fest will be held on Friday-Saturday (3-4 February) in collaboration with UK's Bangor University and AHZ Associates Limited. The festival for job seekers and employers will continue from 10am to 6pm, said a press release.

Apart from EDU students, all job aspirants can participate in the event. Online registration is going on as well as spot registration.

Companies participating in the event are, Daraz, P2P, Soft Tech Innovation, Sabuj Global Education, University of the West of England, Kenpark & Regency, CPDL, Lead Bangladesh, Creative IT, Evercare Hospital, KSRM, MGH, Teach for Bangladesh, Heidelberg Cement, Confidence Cement, GPH Ispat, IDP Education, Mamata, Grameenphone, Pacific Jeans, Robi, Ranks FC Properties, Epic Healthcare, Jago Foundation, Marico, Walton, Global Heights and Melbourne Metropolitan College.

