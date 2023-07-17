EDU organises TEDx event in Chattogram

17 July, 2023, 10:35 am
17 July, 2023, 10:35 am
EDU organises TEDx event in Chattogram

East Delta University has announced its forthcoming TEDx event, an extraordinary platform to ignite intellectual discussions and foster a community enriched with groundbreaking ideas.

The remarkable gathering will transpire on the 21 July, commencing at 3pm within the beautiful premise of East Delta University. 

TED is a global nonprofit organization that hosts conferences featuring influential speakers from various fields who present powerful talks that inspire, inform, and challenge conventional thinking. In adherence to the ethos of TED, TEDxEast Delta University is a locally organized event that aspires to deliver a TED-like experience to its attendees.

Themed "Embracing Disruption to Move the Needle," this momentous occasion will delve into the ever-evolving realm of technological advancements reshaping human existence. The winds of change are sweeping across the globe, and the TEDxEast Delta University event will serve as a powerful catalyst, inspiring individuals to seize the boundless opportunities presented by this era of transformation. Central to this vision is EDU's resolute commitment to technological adoption, epitomized by the exceptional array of courses offered, including the groundbreaking MSc in 'Data Analytics & Design Thinking for Business', which empowers students to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of the digital age. To create transformative global citizens, EDU is not only upholding graduate attributes in the course curriculum but also ensuring that through every extracurricular activity, attributes like emotional intelligence and sustainable leadership are instilled in every learner.

While the event is open to all, prior registration is required to ensure seamless coordination and an optimal experience for attendees. Upholding the paramount significance of technological innovation, EDU views the organization of the TEDx event as a momentous stride towards revolutionizing higher education in Bangladesh. 

Join TEDxEast Delta University as it embarks on an inspiring journey of intellectual exploration, propelling Bangladesh to the forefront of the global innovation landscape.

Register now to secure your place at this extraordinary event from the following link:  https://forms.gle/VQpVSZVsQRkCDhDw7

