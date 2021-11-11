Daraz sees Tk170cr sales in 22 hours of 11.11 campaign

Daraz Bangladesh, a concern of the Chinese e-commerce and retail giant Alibaba Group, sold products worth Tk170 crore from 12am to 10pm Thursday during its 11.11 campaign.

"More than 5.1 lakh customers have placed nearly 8.1 lakh orders worth Tk170 crore so far in the 22 hour since last night. Our app has been visited by 39 lakh users during this time," Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer of Daraz Bangladesh, told The Business Standard.

"The sale of last year's 11.11 campaign was Tk80 crore," he added.

Mentioning tremendous responses from online shoppers, Tajdin Hassan further said, "The campaign will run till 12 midnight today. Mobile phones, electronics, home appliances, lifestyle and fashion items are among the most sold products till now."

"We are expecting more than Tk200 crore sales from the 11.11 campaign," the Daraz CMO hoped in the morning Thursday.

Regarding product delivery, he said, "More than 6,000 riders will be delivering the products of this campaign. Products will be delivered within the next three to five days inside Dhaka and five to seven days outside of the capital."

Daraz Bangladesh, the e-commerce market leader in Bangladesh, hosted the 11:11 campaign for the fourth time since its initiation in Bangladesh in 2018.

